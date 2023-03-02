Rescuers are still working round the clock to save those stuck under the rubble after Turkey and Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes. Now in a miraculous rescue mission, a horse that was trapped under a building’s debris, reportedly for 21 days, has been pulled out. The footage that captured the priceless moment has gone viral on social media. As per a tweet that shared the video, the incident took place in Adiyaman city of Turkey, one of the worst-hit regions in Turkey. In the video, members of the rescue team are seen pulling the animal back to safety.

The footage begins with a member of the crew standing close to the horse while a crane stands in the background along with other rescue members. The horse seems to be trapped under what appears to be a wooden log. The team pulls a rope tied around its mouth, gesturing to the animal to move out. The horse then climbs out of the rubble.

Thanks to the diligent efforts of the team and the never-give-up attitude of the horse, another life was saved. “Amazing, amazing, amazing. In Adiyaman, a horse found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake was rescued by the teams," read the tweet of the video that has now gone viral. The Twitter user who shared the video, as well as a few media reports, claimed that the horse was stuck under the debris for 21 days. Many pointed out in the comments that a horse cannot survive without water and food for more than 6-7 days.

The rescue video has moved many to tears and has amassed over 4.8 million views on Twitter. A barrage of users lauded the efforts of the rescue crew for saving the horse. A user wrote, “It really is a miracle that life is precious and the horse didn’t give up."

Another commented, “Had tears in my eyes what a miracle the horse didn’t give up."

One more joined, “I pray and hope. Never give up hope. A life a soul is too precious in any respect."

Meanwhile, a user added, “That is truly a miracle, bless those people for not giving up and that beautiful horse for not giving up too!"

It was on February 6 when Turkey was hit by an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude followed by a couple of more shakes. The disaster topped hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks, creating a sea of devastation and leaving thousands injures. According to a report by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the death toll has already surpassed 45,000 in Turkey.

