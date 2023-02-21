Following the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquakes, Mustafa Avci, a 33-year-old resident of Turkey, lay under the wreckage of a private hospital for 261 long hours. That’s 11 days. Days and nights he spent under the constant threat of more ruins falling and crushing him. No food, no water, and barely enough air: that was the reality Mustafa had been thrust into. He thought his family had died. His family thought he was buried forever in the wreckage. Yet, through a miraculous escape, Mustafa was pulled out of the rubble alive. Now, a video of him talking to his family for the first time after being rescued is going viral.

A video posted by Turkey’s Minister of Health shows Mustafa, lying on a stretcher, electrodes attached to his chest. He is wrapped in a thermal blanket and is also seen wearing a neck brace. Yet, the dust-covered man spoke excitedly on a call with his relative.

According to CNN, Mustafa assured the relative on the other end that he is alright. His first concern in the clip is if his family is alright. “Did everyone escape okay…? Let me hear their voices if for a moment," Mustafa says.

His family is alright, the sobbing voice on the other end of the phone says. They have all survived and are waiting for him. A grateful Mustafa is seen kissing the hand of the rescuer holding the phone. He thanks the person profusely, saying, “may God be happy with you a thousand times."

Mustafa’s wife, Bilge, had given birth to a baby girl just hours before the earthquake hit on February 6. Against all odds, the new father survived to be able to see his baby’s face and hold her in his arms. On February 20, a report by the Daily Mail revealed pictures of Mustafa in the hospital, with multiple tubes attached to his body. He is seen holding the baby and kissing her forehead, for the first time.

Mustafa was rescued alongside another man, 26-year-old Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu. The two became trapped when the earthquake squashed the health centre, they were in. The death toll from the earthquake on February 6 has already crossed the 43,000 mark.

