A series of devastating earthquakes have wreaked havoc across southern Turkey and northern Syria. Many videos and photographs of the catastrophic earthquakes have surfaced on social media. But few images depict the agony of the victims quite as plainly as a photograph from the Turkish region of Kahramanmaras. In the heartbreaking picture, a father can be seen holding the hand of his deceased daughter trapped under slabs of concrete and broken bricks. The heart-wrenching picture is of a Turkish man Masoud Hanser who lost his teenage daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the rubble that once formed the apartment block where the family lived. This picture is being widely shared on social media platforms. The painful image encapsulates the sorrow that is being felt by thousands who have lost loved ones in the recent earthquakes.

Reacting to the picture, a user enquired if there was a way to make a donation and help the families in these difficult times.

“God help these people. Is there any good organization that we can donate to that we know will spend the money helping the people of Turkey and Syria?," they wrote.

“A heartbroken father. Life is too often cruel," a user wrote retweeting the original photo.

The epicentre of the first earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday was the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, which lies in southeast Turkey. The initial earthquake measured 7.8 magnitudes and was followed, hours later, by a second 7.7-magnitude quake.

Latest reports suggest that the two massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed more than 16,000 people. There are fears that the death count could rise to 50,000. Turkey’s disaster management agency has confirmed the collapse of over 6000 buildings.

Besides, freezing temperatures have hampered rescue efforts as rescuers race against time to save countless people still trapped under rubble.

India has also sent help to Turkey for carrying out relief work. As part of Operation Dost, India has sent relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialized search and rescue teams in two C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to help the country in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

