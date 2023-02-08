Rescuers are working diligently around the clock in Turkey and Syria to dig survivors out of the rubble after five back-to-back devastating earthquakes. More than 7,800 people have lost their lives in the two countries and the number is only increasing. Amidst this, a story of a seven-year-old shielding her younger brother’s head under the rubble has moved the hearts of multiple users online. It was UN representative Mohamad Safa who shared a photograph of their rescue mission online. Fortunately, both the siblings made it out safely after being stuck for about 17 hours.

“The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity," read the representative’s tweet. In the photograph, the sister’s hand can be seen placed above her brother’s head as they both salvage under the rubble waiting for help to arrive. Take a look at the viral photograph here:

Advertisement

The heart-touching story has left a barrage of Twitter users emotional. They showered the big sister with ample praise and adulation for showing courage in the midst of the ongoing crisis. A user wrote, “Miracles happen. What a great big sister. Lovingly protective under such stressful circumstances. Hope for all those still trapped. Respect for all the rescuers working tirelessly."

Advertisement

Another commented, “What a courageous child! Can you imagine 17 hours trapped under the rubble for an adult, much less a child? And to protect her brother all that time!"

One more added, “What an incredibly caring little girl and two very brave children. So relieved they are ok. The situation is dreadful and traumatic for all."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user said, “Big sisters are such a treasure. May the love of this family get them through this terrible time and into better days."

On early Monday a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by another equally powerful one, ended up toppling thousands of buildings, hospitals, and apartment blocks, thereby injuring tens of thousands of people. A countless number of civilians are left homeless in Turkey and northern Syria. According to Guardian, the death toll from the catastrophic disaster already nears 8,000 on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here