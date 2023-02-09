Turkey, Syria and adjoining countries were hit by a massive earthquake recently, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving many stranded in the debris. The latest reports suggest that the death toll has crossed 15,000 in both Turkey and Syria, and it’s a race against time to find survivors. The two countries were hit by two massive earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 respectively. This led to more than 3000 buildings collapsing in Turkey and Syria and reported damage across the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, where Russia is leasing a naval facility. Amid all this, a heartwarming video of a cat being rescued from the rubble somewhere in Turkey has gone viral on Twitter.

Advertisement

The clip was shared with the text, “A cat was rescued in. Turkey after the whole day. Thank you, rescue teams." It shows a cat’s lower half, from the belly to the tail, stuck under rubble. A team of rescuers picks up the rubble to save it. The video did not show if the team succeeded in saving the cute feline, but the text hinted at the rescue mission concluding successfully.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 8.72 lakh views and over 22,000 likes. People in the comments praised the rescuers and prayed for the two countries.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “All of the rescuers out there are absolute angels. Taking the time to save every living being possible. I live in America where I take my life for granted. I could never express my gratitude for these lovely people enough."

Another user commented, “So glad they rescued her… I am assuming they got the rest of her out and she is okay? May they get everyone out and all pets. Sending more prayers… huge prayers."

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “We truly take our life for granted. It could’ve been us or a family member. Be grateful for your position and spread love."

Many others continued to thank the rescuers and pray for the people of the affected countries, as these earthquakes have been one of the worst humanity has ever seen.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here