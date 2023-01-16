‘Turn it into Soap Opera’: Twitter User’s Critical Comment on Shark Tank Divides the Internet

It’s been a while since Desis got a new television series to binge-watch as they can’t get over the second season of Shark Tank India that began on January 2, 2023. While most have been enjoying the show featuring Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta in the judging panel, some are missing Ashneer Grover and calling this season a bit too emotional. To add to the discourse, a Twitter user criticised Shark Tank and pointed out a few ‘dissatisfactory’ elements while calling it a “soap opera". This divided the internet as some highlighted that it was primarily an entertainment show and others argued it supported only well-established businesses.

Rishabh Jain, a user on the micro-blogging site, tweeted, “Shark Tank India, Where sharks sit on 1000s of crore of loss yet judge low-profit margin of pitching businesses." He went on to slam the show and stated, “Shark Tank India, Where sharks do not invest in each other’s competition, Bringing nepotism to national TV." As the man ranted about a popular TV show, he made several other remarks and tagged it for “on-air emotional drama" and a “Masterclass on how to take a hit reality show and turn it into a soap opera."

Such critical comments got mixed reactions on Twitter. The one who favoured Shark Tank India explained, “I don’t think you got the point of shark tank. Shark tank is primarily an entertainment show, which itself is a startup to make a profitable business out of the show. You need entertaining people, beautiful looking people, and witty commentators to run shark tank." Agreeing with the point, another commented, “It’s an entertainment show, raising public awareness and interest in entrepreneurship. Businesses will have better luck approaching local banks if they want some scale, real VCs if they want faster scale. If they appear on Shark Tank they get PR. I think they understand the deal."

Meanwhile, the other chunk of Twitterati gave thumbs up to Mr.Jain as one of them said, “This season is a big turn down. They support only well established businesses .. not the ones who really need some help on management or finance or vision etc. Budding ones are not welcomed but sort of insulted this time. For that reason I am out ….". “Shark Tank India, where entrepreneur come to sell 5-10% equity but ends up selling the company (as sharks demands complete equity)," mentioned the other.

Lately, Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar accused her ‘educated’ house help of stealing her mobile phone and putting out hateful posts from her social media account. Her Instagram Bio also read, “Sh**ty mother, Sh**tier wife."

