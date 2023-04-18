Turning These Plants into Pheromone Factories Could Help Cut Pesticide Use

Researchers in the UK have genetically engineered tobacco plants to produce sex pheromones in order to confuse insect pests and prevent them from reproducing — and thereby harming crops. This discovery could allow farmers to reduce pesticide use in the future. Researchers at the Earlham Institute in Norwich, UK, have succeeded in turning plants, in this case tobacco plants, into veritable pheromone factories. Using precision genetic engineering techniques, they modified these plants to produce sex pheromones of moths (Amyelois transitella and Helicoverpa armigera).

Pheromones are chemical compounds emitted by animals and some plants. In particular, they serve as a means of communication for a given species when it comes to mating. As such, transforming plants into pheromone factories can serve to trap or distract insects in search of a mate — in the case of this study, male moths — and thus hinder their reproduction.

To achieve this, the Earlham Institute researchers teamed up with scientists from the Institute of Molecular Biology in Valencia, Spain. Together, they modified a species of tobacco, called Nicotiana benthamiana, which has already been used to produce antibodies to fight against the Ebola virus, as well as coronavirus-like particles for use in Covid vaccines.

“Synthetic biology can allow us to engineer plants to make a lot more of something they already produced, or we can provide the genetic instructions that allow them to build new biological molecules, such as medicines or these pheromones," said Dr Nicola Patron, who led the research, quoted in a news release. This synthetic biology approach has the advantage of being less expensive than the chemical processes otherwise involved.

The research group then introduced molecular switches into the DNA sequences of the tobacco plants in order to precisely regulate the production of pheromones. Excessive pheromone production can be detrimental to the plants. To address this problem, the researchers found that copper sulfate can be used to regulate pheromones. The components of the pheromones could thus be adjusted to better suit the different moth species.

Following this study, the researchers envisage that their findings could make it possible to trap or distract insect pests and reduce the use of chemicals such as pesticides. According to the latest data from the FAO (The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), more than four million tonnes of chemical pesticides are used in the world each year.

“In the future, we may see greenhouses full of plant factories — providing a greener, cheaper and more sustainable way to manufacture complex molecules," Dr Patron concludes.

