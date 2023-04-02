Tweet About How Women Leaving Their Parent's Home After Marriage is 'Normal' Sparks Discussion Online

It is a must for a woman to leave her own house after marriage and move to the guy’s house. However, if a man ever decides to do the same and live away from his parents, then society deems the woman as a “home breaker." Now, Twitter user ‘girlwithwingss’ started a tweet on the same. “If funny how a girl leaving her family after marriage is unquestionable, but when it comes to a man leaving his family, all of sudden everyone remembers parents sacrifice, they have risen us, responsibilities, gave education etc etc," she wrote. The tweet has gone viral and started a discussion on the social media platform.

“Don’t girl’s parents too do all these," she asked the people on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Here in North East India, we have two tribes, who are matrilineal. In them, man has to leave his parental house and need to come to live with his wife in her parental house. Even properties have also been transferred from mom to the youngest daughter. Very beautiful custom," mentioned a Twitter user. Another

rote, “Funny that this tweet showed up bc my mom, close to 60 now literally just last week went to visit my dad’s w dad after a long time & STILL had MIL ask “you’re also going to visit your home? how many days are you going to stay there? Not too many days na"??

One Twitter user wrote, “Girl needs permission to visit her parents in some cases even to talk to them and in some cases they are treated so horribly but if you use exact words we are besharam."

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here