Team India could not have asked for a better start than this to their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign. Indian pacers dismissed both Australia’s opening batters in the first three overs, giving hosts a dream start in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Usman Khawaja was the first to return to the dressing room after Mohammed Siraj trapped him for an LBW dismissal in the second over of the innings. David Warner was the next batter to depart after he was clean-bowled by Mohammad Shami. The veteran India pacer produced an unplayable delivery to dismiss Warner. The southpaw wanted to play a defensive shot, but he failed miserably and as a result, the ball went on to uproot the off stump completely.

The dismissal soon triggered a buzz on social media as fans and followers of the game started sharing photos of the flying off-stump.

A Twitter user described it as the ‘most satisfying moment’ for a bowler. “The most satisfying moment for a pacer - stumps flying high," the comment read.

Another social media user cheekily commented, “Aussies prepared for spinners but pacers here breathing fire. Absolute carnage bowling! Test cricket is beauty."

One person wrote, “David Warner’s stumps love doing cartwheels! Be it Kagiso Rabada or Mohammad Shami."

“What a ball from Shami to get Warner’s wicket and off-stump is flying," read one of the tweets.

Another person termed it as a ‘great sight’ and wrote, “It’s always a great sight. Stumps rattled by Fast bowlers."

Here are some other reactions.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the decision seemed to backfire as the visitors lost two wickets in quick succession. The two early dismissals brought former Australia skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to the crease.

India, the No.2 side in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, have 58.93 percentage points to their name currently. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to secure a two-match margin in the series in order to reach the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Australia, the table-toppers in the WTC standings, currently have a solid points percentage of 75.56. The No.1 Test side in the ICC rankings is in place comfortably to qualify for the WTC 2023 final, irrespective of the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

