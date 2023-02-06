Indian Railways’ Twitter handles are prompt with the redressal of complaints by passengers on board. There have been multiple instances when prompt action by the Indian Railways has ensured smooth journeys for people. While some of the complaints are regarding the quality of food and services offered on the train, there are also instances where people reach out to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to notify them if passengers are breaking the law or showing unruly behaviour. Now, a video that has surfaced on the internet shows two men lighting cigarettes and smoking at their seats on a moving train.

The video was shared by a co-passenger Manish Jain on Twitter who tagged the official account of IRCTC and the Ministry of Railways requesting quick action. In the tweet, Jain also mentioned that the man, smoking the cigarette, abused people who asked him not to smoke in front of senior citizens and children. “Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizens and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number 39-40. Please take action as soon as possible," the complainant wrote.

The video has received over 29,900 views since it was shared one day ago. In reply to the complaint, Railway Seva asked the passenger to share journey details for the exact location. Soon, the complainant followed up with an update that an RPF personnel warned the passengers not to smoke inside the train when it halted at an intermediate station.

Twitter users were outraged by the incident and demanded tough enforcement against individuals found smoking on trains.

One user wrote, “Warning is not acceptable. Such arrogant travellers inconveniencing fellow travellers must be fined or punished."

“These fellows should be deboarded from the train immediately."

One of the users seemed satisfied that at least a warning was given ‘’Power of digital India. Thank you Indian railway."

According to Section 167 of the Railways Act, it is illegal to smoke or consume alcohol inside trains or on railway premises in India. A fine may be imposed on anyone who is caught smoking in a compartment despite a restriction or objection from another passenger.

