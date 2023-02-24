The micro-blogging site suffered an outage on Thursday when several users in India and abroad reported issues in loading the posts. Twitter went down around 10:00 p.m. after it crashed for both mobile apps and website operators. The glitch lasted for about 30 minutes and was reported by the live tracker ‘Down Detector’. Meanwhile, #TwitterDown started trending on the site as people started flooding it with memes and jokes as soon as the services got restored for people in India.

With so many of them running to Twitter to tell Twitter that Twitter is down, memes got rolling as users got no chill on the online platform. Check out how Twitter down memes loaded up the social media site after users complained about not being able to ‘load’ it temporarily.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information about the status of various websites, around 5,000 complaints were made on the site till 10:30 p.m. with 55% of problems coming from the mobile apps. Meanwhile, 36% of the users reported issues with the website and the remaining 9% complained of server connection issues. The outage troubled users from several cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru among others.

Meanwhile, Twitter also went down early in the month along with Instagram and Facebook as all of them crashed at once, leaving users with glitches and technical issues. For the bluebird app, the problem began when they tried sending a tweet but received a message that read, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets". The outage, however, was reported as one of its first since Elon Musk’s takeover.

