'Twitter Down' Memes Pile Up After Blue Bird App Suffers Brief Outage

Twitter was down for many users in India on Sunday, with some reporting that their timelines weren’t refreshing and many accounts being shown as non-existent. As per a Livemint report, Downdetector showed 2,838 outages yesterday around 7 pm. Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the platform has been mired in controversy. The outage happened after the new Twitter boss said in a cryptic message, “The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow." Today, Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users, reported Reuters.

As Twitter went down, Desis kept up the long-standing tradition of making memes about it. Many scarambled to find out if Twitter had gone down… by tweeting about it.

Meanwhile, the Twitter Files saga continues. Elon Musk shared more information through ‘Twitter Files 3.0,’ focusing on the time when former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended and how Twitter actively took requests from the FBI to suppress tweets.

Earlier, Musk had revealed ‘Twitter Files’ and ‘Twitter Files 2.0’, highlighting how Twitter took orders from the US President’s office to suppress the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop that was published in the New York Times. It was also revealed that Twitter employees had built secret blacklists, actively limiting the visibility of certain accounts and even trending topics without informing users.

