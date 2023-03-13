Home » Buzz » Twitter Just Discovered YouTuber MrBeast's Age and Everyone's in Total Shock

Twitter Just Discovered YouTuber MrBeast's Age and Everyone's in Total Shock

Twitter has just found out YouTuber MrBeast's age and it's not what you'd expect.

Twitter can't believe MrBeast is this young. (Photo: Twitter/@MrBeast)
YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson cuts a bit of a controversial figure on Twitter, with many in favour of his videos as acts of charity and others slamming them as a means for making profit and generating views. At one point last year, MrBeast even surpassed PewDiePie to become the world’s most-subscribed person on the video-sharing platform. As of November 2022, in fact, creative producer Gdizzle estimated that MrBeast’s subscriber count was growing faster than the world population.

With all of these achievements under his belt, Twitter had evidently expected him to be much older than he is. Born in May 7, 1998, MrBeast is in fact just 24 years old. Twitter was in for a bit of a rude awakening when they realised the fact.

Did you guess his age right?

