Twitter or Instagram? Elon Musk Asks People Which is Better and This is What Netizens Say

Elon Musk is back at it again. Known for leaving people speechless, he once again has a question that will make you pause and wonder. Perhaps that was his exact intent. Musk is asking people their opinion on which social media platform is better. This time the competition is between Instagram and Twitter. He noted the cons of both and asked to choose social media users between them. According to the new CEO of Twitter, while Instagram makes people depressed, Twitter makes them angry. He went on to write, “Instagram makes people depressed and Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?"

Most Twitter users were, as might seem obvious owing to where it was all happening, gravitating towards Twitter being the better social media platform. For them, Instagram users were more fixated on showcasing a perfect life that does not exist. Twitter had no such compulsion.

Others joked that they had never actually gotten angry on Twitter until Elon Musk took it over. Some even mentioned other platforms like Pinterest and Tumblr as being better. Even still, Twitter had the most votes for being better.

A person wrote, “Instagram is, for the most part, people trying to make themselves and their lives look perfect. It’s a facade. With Twitter, you get more of an opportunity to find the truth."

“I try my best to bring fun and enjoyment to everyone that comes across my Twitter," another tweet read.

A user tweeted, “If any platform makes you depressed or angry you need to log off. Social media should be the least serious thing in your life. If it elicits any negative emotion then step back."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently came under fire for reportedly sacking janitors and security staff at the social media giant’s headquarters in San Francisco. This even made some employees resort to bringing their own toilet paper to the office.

Since Musk took over the social media company, Twitter had seen mass layoffs. It was reportedly down to stabilize Twitter’s finances. In another drastic step, janitorial services were fired, leaving the headquarters in disarray and resulting in dirty bathrooms. According to the report, the headquarters were replete with smell of leftover takeout food. With people being packed in confined spaces, body odour has lingered on the floors. The bathrooms are so dirty that some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.

