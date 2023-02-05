Remember the time when all of us would rush back from school to turn on the desktop and play the very few games available in older versions of Windows? Of course! It’s those games that distracted us in the computer labs and made us spend time on them instead of ‘paint’ and ‘HTML’. If you relate to this then you’d remember 3D Pinball Space Cadet, Solitaire, Vice City, etc. Well, if you don’t, then this Twitter thread will definitely make you walk down memory lane and reminisce about the time when desktop games used to be the then ‘new’ source of entertainment for the millennials.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user posted a screenshot of ‘3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet’ and asked their Twitter family, “You might be old, but are you this old?". The thread also had another screengrab of ‘Solitaire’ that took netizens on a nostalgic ride and made them recall the ‘good old days’. The two games were the Microsoft classics in the 90s that have faded over time due to advancements in technology and innovation. While 3D Pinball last appeared in the client version of Windows XP, users can still play the updated versions of Solitaire in the recent Windows 10 and 11. But, old is that gold that remains treasured deep inside our hearts forever and so did these classic digital games.

Desis couldn’t stop looking back on the time and shared about their own experiences with such games including Minesweeper, Dangerous Dave, etc. “school ke computer lab mein yahi game khelne jate the, since then Alt+ tab button use krna sekh gaye the," replied a user while another one said, “Solitaire and minesweeper ke zamane ke hai hun".

“No doubt the best game ever," commented the third user. The fourth one remarked, “Fav game probably 1st pc game I played , since then I knew I will be a gamer."

