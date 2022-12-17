Twitter Thinks 'Barbie' is Nod to ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and Stanley Kubrick Agrees

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie trailer was released on Friday with Margot Robbie starring as a divisive doll, that was first launched in 1959 in a satirical film directed by Gerwig. Meanwhile, the audience felt that the teaser was inspired by one of the iconic films of all time as the opening scene looked quite similar to Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey". Even the American director based the claim and said “Even Barbie is a Kubrick fan…" He re-tweeted Warner Bros’ video and wrote, “They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!"

The Barbie scene seemed to be set in the rocky, prehistoric setting as that of the 1968 sci-fi film’s opening sequence. Beginning with the narration by British actress Helen Mirren, the one-minute clip showed young girls playing with their baby dolls. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been… dolls" goes the narration before Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra" kicked in just as it did in 2001: A Space Odyssey. The voice then continued to explain, “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until…" Then backlit and towering above just like the monolith in Kubrick’s classic, appeared Robbie (as Barbie) with a plastic smile, tipping her glasses for a wink.

The little girls, who stood by the Barbie in awe, later discard and smash their dolls just like the apes destroyed the bones around them. The iconic disco Space Odyssey theme then changes abruptly with the Barbie logo gleaming just before the viewers get transported to the neon pink world of Barbie and her friends. The clip also featured fleeting shots of fellow dolls played by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae.

Twitterati soon started comparing the scenic shots from Barbie‘s teaser to 2001: A Space Odyssey. A user even shared the side-by-side shots from the two movies to give a clear similarity between them. Some users said that they loved Barbie’s homage to the previous film as one of them stated, “It’s an homage and it’s clever and funny" while another one said, “I love that they referenced 2001: a space odyssey for a barbie movie. Something I never would have expected."

The other chunk of the audience wasn’t completely satisfied with Barbie being a nod to 2001: A Space Odyssey as a user commented, “I admire copying shots but literally taking the exact same shot and adding a slight color grade just doesn’t make sense for Barbie." The movie “Barbie" directed by Gerwig and co-written by her long-term partner Noah Baumbach will be released in theaters in July 2023.

