Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. However, after ‘The Romantics’ was released on Netflix, it came to light that the actor wanted to become an action hero. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral explains why SRK has always been an action hero.

“Just imagine how stubborn and zealous one has to be, to do Action.. that they could talk someone like Adi Chopra into changing their script. But that wasn’t the only evidence," wrote user B.H Harsh on Twitter. In his thread, he further mentioned, “Earlier, talking about Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Chopra films, SRK candidly confides about thinking, “Why cant be beat up people? Why is he playing a poet?"

He further states that he believes that SRK has always wanted to be just an action hero - and it “can’t be any more ironical that, today, action or violence is the last thing we associate SRK with."

Have a look at the thread:

In ‘The Romantics’ Aditya Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite hesitant to do DDLJ and wanted to be an action hero. This is when the actor recalled that he was hoping for Aditya to offer him an action film as he had recently done Darr with Yash Chopra. Following this, Aditya shared that he was looking for an “unpredictable romantic hero." However, when he went and narrated DDLJ to SRK, the actor was “shocked" as he was not expecting a love story.

SRK recalls that Adi had narrated him a “really sweet, namby pamby film." Aditya Chopra said in the series that SRK should not just stick to action films because he felt that SRK’s eyes “have something that cannot be wasted on action."

