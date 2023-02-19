Home » BUZZ » Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'

Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'

After 'The Romantics' was released on Netflix, it came to light that the actor wanted to become an action hero.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 10:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'. (Image: News18)
Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'. (Image: News18)

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. However, after ‘The Romantics’ was released on Netflix, it came to light that the actor wanted to become an action hero. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral explains why SRK has always been an action hero.

“Just imagine how stubborn and zealous one has to be, to do Action.. that they could talk someone like Adi Chopra into changing their script. But that wasn’t the only evidence," wrote user B.H Harsh on Twitter. In his thread, he further mentioned, “Earlier, talking about Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Chopra films, SRK candidly confides about thinking, “Why cant be beat up people? Why is he playing a poet?"

Advertisement

He further states that he believes that SRK has always wanted to be just an action hero - and it “can’t be any more ironical that, today, action or violence is the last thing we associate SRK with."

Have a look at the thread:

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

In ‘The Romantics’ Aditya Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite hesitant to do DDLJ and wanted to be an action hero. This is when the actor recalled that he was hoping for Aditya to offer him an action film as he had recently done Darr with Yash Chopra. Following this, Aditya shared that he was looking for an “unpredictable romantic hero." However, when he went and narrated DDLJ to SRK, the actor was “shocked" as he was not expecting a love story.

SRK recalls that Adi had narrated him a “really sweet, namby pamby film." Aditya Chopra said in the series that SRK should not just stick to action films because he felt that SRK’s eyes “have something that cannot be wasted on action."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 10:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About