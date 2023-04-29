Twitter Thread Explores The Landmarks Printed On Indian Currency Notes

Currency notes are not just pieces of paper that hold monetary value, they can also be fascinating glimpses into a country’s cultural and historical heritage. This is especially true for Indian currency notes, which often feature images of iconic landmarks and structures from the country’s rich history. Recently, a Twitter thread has been making waves online for exploring some of these historical sites printed on Indian currency notes.

From the Konark Temple in Odisha to the Hampi Stone Chariot in Karnataka, the thread showcases the beauty of these structures that have stood the test of time. The Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh and the Lal Qila, also known as the Red Fort, in Delhi are also among the landmarks featured in the thread.

The Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century temple in Odisha dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya. The monument is featured on the Rs 10 note.

The Kailash Temple in Ellora is one of the most remarkable cave temples in India, known for its architectural grandeur and cultural significance. It is featured on the 20 Rs Indian currency note.

The Hampi Stone Chariot, a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of India as it is carved out of a single rock, the landmark can be seen on the Rs 50 note.

Rani Ki Vav is a stepwell located in Gujarat and is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country. The monument is depicted on the Rs 100 note.

The Sanchi Stupa is featured on the Rs 200 note. It is located in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The iconic Red Fort, or Lal Qila in New Delhi, is a prominent historical site in India that features on the Rs 500 note.

Among the various historical sites printed on Indian currency notes, the Twitter thread also features a picture of a significant achievement that India takes pride in - the Mangalyaan, India’s first successful Mars mission is featured in the Rs 2000 currency note.

The images on these currency notes serve as a reminder of India’s rich cultural past and the significance of these sites in shaping the country’s history and identity.

