Twitter Thread on Desi Parents' Reply When Asked For a Trip Has Some Hilarious Responses

Asking brown parents to go on a trip with friends can be a hefty task. Not only do they have the most bizarre reasons to say ‘no’ but they also ensure that they bombard you with tons of questions. Many content creators took advantage of this topic and made reels on imitating their parents when asked for permission to go on a trip. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral asks people to tell replies they got when they asked this question.

Twitter user Srishti Shukla took to the blue bird app and started the thread. “I want to go on trip" reply as Indian parents:" she wrote. The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered multiple responses. It has over 273K views.

“You are not interested in studies. And you keep thinking unnecessarily these things," wrote a Twitter user. “Jao. jo karna hai karo, vaise bhi tumhe jo karna hota hai wahi karogi…hum kaun hote hain rokne waale," wrote another Twitter user. One Twitter user mentioned: “okay beta lets go shirdi next week sirf for you we are planning for a trip? happy?"

What response did you mostly get?

