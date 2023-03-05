Carrying a flower bouquet for a loved one can be a heartwarming gesture, but it can also elicit various reactions from different people in society. A Twitter thread recently highlighted the complex attitudes and perceptions toward a middle-aged man carrying flowers on his way home. From the friendly smile of the florist to the curious glance of a Gen-Zer, see how each encounter added to the richness of the anecdote and made it a memorable experience.

Nik, a Twitter user, recently shared a heartwarming thread about the different reactions a middle-aged man carrying a bouquet of fresh flowers receives while walking down the street. He described how the ‘Flaneur’ in him is always excited about the errand, and how people from different age groups and backgrounds perceive him carrying flowers.

Advertisement

He started by mentioning the ‘universal category’, which includes women who always double glance at flowers for their magical aura. He then talked about his favourite category, which includes elderly men and women who understand the importance of finding joy in little things.

Advertisement

Nik then went on to describe how people from different age groups, ranging from Gen-Z to those in the 35-50 year age range, react to a man carrying flowers. He highlighted how some nod in approval, some shake their head in disapproval, while others smile, laugh or wink in the ‘bro’ code. He also pointed out how women can read between the lines and differentiate between an errand, a proposal, and a genuine gift.

Advertisement

Additionally, he mentioned that people can even make assumptions about one’s financial condition based on the type of flowers they choose to buy. Nik ended the thread by expressing his vulnerability towards the ‘Rolls Royce’ category, which he believes is always unassuming and ready to offer unwanted suggestions.

Thus, Twitter users found Nik’s thread beautiful and wholesome, with many praising his attention to detail on how society perceives a man with a bouquet of flowers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here