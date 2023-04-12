Twitter Thread Reveals The Reality Behind Noida's High-Rise Societies; Do You Agree?

Noida has become a booming place in recent years. But the experience of living in a high-rise society was like a “dystopian fever dream" for a Twitter user, who felt as if they were trapped within it. In a series of tweets, the user who goes by the name Matcha explained what it was like to live in these gated societies of Noida. The resident said that it is a place where the security is tighter than the airport, and getting in is as difficult as getting a visa appointment.

Matcha further said that the areas are completely inaccessible if you don’t have a car, and the nearest petrol pump is always a whopping 10 kilometres away. The tweet read, “Living in Noida’s high-rise societies is like living in a dystopian fever dream, the security is tighter than an airport, getting entry in these societies is as difficult as getting a visa appointment."

Advertisement

“There are toddlers playing in the park with a 7-8 yo girl (whose mostly the daughter of their full-time house help) tagged to each of these toddlers with a water bottle for the kid," the tweet further stated.

Social media users were divided on their opinions on these high-rise societies. For some, the benefits outweigh the cons. Others found it stifling to live in such an environment. A Twitter user wrote, “It’s true and needed for any gated communities in India! Especially for large gated communities which have 100 to 500 properties in a cluster, for them it’s necessary to monitor the footfall Small gated communities who can’t afford security guards switching to automated systems."

Advertisement

“Once I had the great opportunity to live in one of these societies. I paid my rent and deposit and everything and arrived at the gate to see that bachelors are not allowed. To be noted that the owner has already rented the flat, but the security didn’t budge. Obviously, they were instructed," wrote another user.

Advertisement

“Well about the security, it’s needed. With more people, means more crime. And we have all types of people visiting this society. Everything is a click of a button. So better safe than sorry," read a tweet.

Whether people love or loathe the idea of living in a high-rise society, there is no denying that it is an intriguing aspect of life in Noida. What is your opinion on the high-rise societies in Noida?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here