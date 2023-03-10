Twitter Thread Sheds Light on How YouTube Started As a Dating App

A recent Twitter thread which is going viral sheds light on YouTube’s history as a dating app. YouTube is currently the host of millions of videos and it also helps generates billions in advertising revenue for Google. But how did it actually come into being? The original intention behind the app was focused on dating. “The three founders, Chad, Jawed, and Steve, needed a practical application for video," said the thread. According to the founder, Steve, Youtube was designed as a way for people to upload videos of themselves talking about “what they wanted in a partner." “With the dating industry set to hit $8.4B in 2024, perhaps it was the right niche to start with but just at the wrong time," states the thread.

After the launch, for five days, there was not a single person who uploaded a video. This is how the team decided to open it up to every video instead of sticking to a particular niche. “Despite offering to pay women $20 to upload videos of themselves, nobody came forward, forcing the team to adopt a different strategy," he wrote.

Advertisement

After breaking the “niche" rule, the team uploaded its first official video in April 2005 onto the platform during its private beta. The video was called: Me At The Zoo. Have a look:

Within a month, the app launched its beta version, and the website attracted 30,000 viewers a day. Six months later, over two million users were using the site daily. In late 2005 sequoia invested $3.5M into the company’s Series A. In October 2005, the platform saw its biggest viral video hit one million views. Here is the viral thread:

Advertisement

The thread also sheds light on how YouTube has kickstarted many careers. “Time to start a dating app and fail," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “One of my favourite websites and now app. As a cricket fan, am able to relive so many memorable moments because of it. Can be a terrible time waster too but I think the positives far outweigh that! Love the thread!"

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here