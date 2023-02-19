Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role' And Responses Are Endless

The Indian movie industry is huge. While few movies do well because of the storyline, or music, there are many instances where the success of a movie can be attributed to the development of a particular character. A recent Twitter thread started by Anmol Jamwal asked people about some of the craziest “Indian movie transformations" of roles that people have seen over these years.

The tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While some got sarcastic and said its Chachi 420, others gave genuine answers. Have a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?" This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here