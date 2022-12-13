Home » BUZZ » Twitter User Breaks Down How to Make Anuv Jain Song in 2 Minutes With a 'Namkeen' Twist

Twitter User Breaks Down How to Make Anuv Jain Song in 2 Minutes With a 'Namkeen' Twist

Twitter user breaks down how to create an Anuv Jain song in two minutes and it's on point.

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 14:31 IST

Musician shows how to create an Anuv jain song in 2 minutes. (Photo: Instagram/@anuvjain; Inset: Twitter/@anshumonsharma)
Anuv Jain songs but a little more “namkeen", anyone? That’s exactly what Anshuman Sharma, a content creator has come up with. Anuv Jain’s songs, which began as indie Hindi music, swiftly became a staple for Instagram Reels. Be it Baarishein, Riha or Alag Aasmaan, turns out Jain’s music has a few components in common for all the songs- a bit of a template, if you will. Every artist tends to have one. Twitter user Anshuman Sharma, who is a musician/producer, showed everyone how to make an Anuv Jain song in two minutes, but with a “namkeen" twist.

The first step involves taking organic things like “gul", “mishri", “aasmaan" and well, “namkeen". The second involves words like “meherbaaniyan", “saazish", “uljhan" etc and an attempt to sound deep; the third step has everything to do with Ed Sheeran and worshipping him. Step 4 is playing some basic chords and the final step is putting it all together. And voila, you’ve got yourself an Anuv Jain song. Or something close enough to one.

Recently, an Instagram user similarly made a Tony Kakkar song template. Taking to the social media platform, he mentioned how one can make a Tony Kakkar song in just two minutes. In the video, the person can be seen giving a step-wise guide to creating a Tony Kakkar song. The singer also responded to the same. “Zor zor se bolke sabko schemein bata rahe ho btw loved it," commented Tony on the video.

