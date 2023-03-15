Home » Buzz » Twitter User Calls Malala's English at Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 'Pathetic', Gets Slammed

Twitter User Calls Malala's English at Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 'Pathetic', Gets Slammed

A Twitter user berated Malala Yousafzai's English-speaking skills at the Oscars 2023 red carpet 'pathetic' and was widely criticised over the tweet.

Malala Yousafzai walks the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. (Credits: Reuters)
Malala Yousafzai attended the 2023 Oscars and fangirled over Rihanna. On the red carpet, she was asked by a Variety interview who she was most star-struck by at the event and Malala said that even though she had seen a lot of incredible people, she was the most excited to meet Rihanna. She added that she would want to meet the singer and thank her for being so inspiring.

Malala spoke in her original accent, not putting on a different one or unconsciously switching it, which might sometimes happen in these situations for non-native English speakers. A Twitter user berated Malala’s English-speaking skills and was immediately called out over it.

Malala did end up meeting Rihanna and shared some photos with the singer, writing, “Always love meeting reality."

