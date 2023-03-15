Malala Yousafzai attended the 2023 Oscars and fangirled over Rihanna. On the red carpet, she was asked by a Variety interview who she was most star-struck by at the event and Malala said that even though she had seen a lot of incredible people, she was the most excited to meet Rihanna. She added that she would want to meet the singer and thank her for being so inspiring.

Malala spoke in her original accent, not putting on a different one or unconsciously switching it, which might sometimes happen in these situations for non-native English speakers. A Twitter user berated Malala’s English-speaking skills and was immediately called out over it.

Malala did end up meeting Rihanna and shared some photos with the singer, writing, “Always love meeting reality."

