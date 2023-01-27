Twitter User Criticises SRK Showering Praises on Daughter Suhana’s Gown Photo, Gets Schooled

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She recently attended a party in Dubai post which she dropped a bundle of photos flaunting her look. While fans and friends of the starlet have showered in love, it was dad Shah Rukh Khan’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. Reacting to the post, SRK said, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!" Suhana said, “@iamsrk Thanks." This is not the first time that SRK has left such comment on his daughter’s photo. While most people find his comments adorable, one Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “Seriously, I don’t know about you, but what kind of father comments such a thing on his daughter’s photos."

He shared the image of Suhana Khan along with SRK’s comment. Have a look:

Named Tushar, the user is now being schooled by fellow users. “Iss comment pe Kya problem hai I mean from which context.. mujhe toh koi prb najar nei aa raha," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “nothing is wrong with her dress and his comment. stop ruining the image of a pious bond with your gutter level of mentality."

“Yes how dare he. As a good father, he should have asked her to wear a shawl/overcoat or adviced her to come back home early or chanted a prayer in her name. Hope Tushar sir conducts a crash course on how to be a good father so that lesser mortals can learn," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile on the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut. Apart from them, the show also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

