Twitter User Pitches 'Pyaar Impossible 2' With Priyanka Chopra-Uday Chopra's Current Accents

Everyone is aware of Uday Chopra and Priyanka Chopra’s 2010 movie ‘Pyaar Impossible.’ It is a 2010 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Jugal Hansraj and released under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It also includes Advika Yadav, Anupam Kher, and Dino Morea in supporting roles. Now, a Twitter user has demanded a sequel to Pyaar Impossible featuring both of these actors. However, this time, she is demanding it with their current accents. “Sequel to Pyaar Impossible featuring PC & Uday Chopra with their current accents. Netflix, commission this," wrote Twitter user Naomi Dutta.

Uday Chopra’s accent has been the talk of the town after the release of ‘The Romantics.’ The tweet went viral in a few minutes. It has garnered over 24K views.

“Where did the accent come from. Last time I heard his voice was as that tapori character in Dhoom so this really surprised me!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Last post on romantics- so freaky to hear him in that accent, especially after his turn as Ali!"

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, Uday Chopra’s introduction in a British accent is what has caught netizens’ eyes. Several took to social media handles and spoke about the same. “Uday Chopra asking “Which accent should I do the interview in" and then proceeding to do his intro in a British accent anyway in THE ROMANTICS has made my day," wrote a Twitter user. To this, one responded, “I’d started the show promising myself I’d make fun of his accent and then it opened with this and I was like: he knows."

A tweet which went viral earlier talked about the “funniest part" of this docu series. “Okay the funniest part of this Yash Raj doc is when Adi says nepotism isn’t actually that helpful because they tried to make Uday a successful actor and couldn’t do it lol," wrote Twitter user Melanie Easton. The tweet is now viral on the micro blogging site.

