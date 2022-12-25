Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Desis Disagree

Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance in Bollywood. He has not only inspired a host of young Bollywood actors but has also made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’ with many movies and one of them was ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The movie starred Anushka Sharma and became a blockbuster. In a tweet, which is now going viral, the user has shared an image from the SRK and Anushka starrer film and she wrote “Kabir singh’s generation will never understand Surinder Sahni’s love culture." However, it seemed like netizens do not agree with her so much.

The tweet, which has now gone viral garnered tons of responses. “That guy just removed his moustache and his wife didn’t recognise him in broad day light. I would still fall for the love of Coach Kabir Khan, over that of Kabir Singh’s," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I mean, he disguised himself as a whole different person to try and win the heart of a woman forced to marry him. It’s a different kind of toxic, but maybe just a little bit sweeter?"

“This movie was made to expose one truth that women, easily fall for Men who act like Chhapri. Women will consider Sincere Men when they have no option," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Who would you side with? Kabir Singh or Dr Suri?

