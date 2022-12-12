Twitter User Rants About Uorfi Javed's 'Obscene' Outfits Impacting Kids, Gets Schooled

Uorfi Javed continually faces misogynistic attacks on social media over her outfits. Taking it a notch higher, a Twitter user tagged Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights and complained about the “impact" of Uorfi’s outfits on children. “Dear

@KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious question. If a woman (#UrfiJaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity. This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish," Arnaz Hathiram tweeted, sharing a photo of Uorfi.

Many Twitter users called out the sexist line of her criticism against Uorfi.

Uorfi also faced a similar line of criticism from author Chetan Bhagat. At an Aaj Tak event, when talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, “Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rahe hain… crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai."

After this, Uorfi called Bhagat a ‘pervert’ and asked him to ‘stop promoting rape culture’. The latter issued a statement as well.

