Home » BUZZ » Twitter User Rants About Uorfi Javed's 'Obscene' Outfits Impacting Kids, Gets Schooled

Twitter User Rants About Uorfi Javed's 'Obscene' Outfits Impacting Kids, Gets Schooled

Uorfi Javed gets sexist criticism over her outfits once again as Twitter user tags Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 09:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Uorfi Javed faces sexist criticism on Twitter. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed faces sexist criticism on Twitter. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Uorfi Javed continually faces misogynistic attacks on social media over her outfits. Taking it a notch higher, a Twitter user tagged Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights and complained about the “impact" of Uorfi’s outfits on children. “Dear

@KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious question. If a woman (#UrfiJaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity. This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish," Arnaz Hathiram tweeted, sharing a photo of Uorfi.

Many Twitter users called out the sexist line of her criticism against Uorfi.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Uorfi also faced a similar line of criticism from author Chetan Bhagat. At an Aaj Tak event, when talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, “Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rahe hain… crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai."

After this, Uorfi called Bhagat a ‘pervert’ and asked him to ‘stop promoting rape culture’. The latter issued a statement as well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 09:24 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 09:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos