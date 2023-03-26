Twitter User Says 'Jiya Jale' From 'Dil Se' is India's 'First Rap Song,' Fans Disagree

Bollywood is an industry which, for sure, has evolved with time. Be it the dance type or the music lines, everything has changed with time. Now, a video which has currently gone viral has been uploaded by Twitter user ‘Ramen’. It is a small clipping from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s song ‘Jiya Jale’. The song is a part of the 1998 romantic musical movie ‘Dil Se’. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is said to be a journey through the seven shades of love, defined in ancient Arabic literature. Twitter user ‘Ramen’ has claimed that the song ‘Jiya Jale’ is the ‘first ever rap song’ in India. “this is India’s first rap song and SRK was in it," read the caption.

The Twitter user here, is referring to the lines being said in Malayalam language. Although, it is a sarcastic tweet, many seem to simply disagree with it.

“Sorry but this isn’t rap," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Rap where ? Wrap ? You meant." One person wrote, “This is not a rap song and even before this rap songs found its place in movies like highway (mal 1995) and govinda’s gambler (hindi,1995)."

Another person wrote, “While I absolutely adore the music of ‘Dil se’ & of ARR overall anyday…as far as I understand…this 1958 movie ‘Uthama Puthiran’ ‘s song is touted to be India’s 1st rap in movie music, I could be wrong too though (watch the last genre of the song)."

Here are a few reactions:

What do you think?

