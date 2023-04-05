Twitter User Share 'Real Problem' of Being Addicted to Dried Mangoes And Desis Can Relate

Mango season is finally upon us and while most of us love the fruit, there are also people whoa are addicted to the same. Discussing the same, Twitter user feitelberg shared an image of himself eating raw mangoes. Taking to the blue bird app, he shared how he has a “real problem" of being addicted to raw mangoes. While for many this would sound uncanny, but people in the comment section could relate hardly with this. He further mentioned that usually he can eat upto three of these bags per week, which is about 20 servings of mangoes per bag so 60 per wee. “But tonight I’ve already hammered my first bag of the week. It’s getting out of control," he mentioned.

Further, he wrote that he has eaten more mangoes tonight than most of you have in your life time. “More mangoes in the last week than 100% of you," he wrote. Here is the viral tweet:

Ever since being uploaded, it has gone viral with over 899K views. “Dude I did this once and got the worst stomach ache I’ve ever had in my life. Incapacitated for 2 full days. Writhing in the floor in pain. Totally worth it though," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I asked my doctor how I could’ve possibly gained weight after Whole30 and she just laughed and laughed when I gave a conservative estimate of how many bags of dried mangoes I was housing."

One person mentioned, “I was addicted to them until I looked into the amount of sugar and calories I was consuming when I thought they were a healthy snack."

Do you also have a mango addiction?

