Home » BUZZ » Twitter User Shares Story About Nosy Relatives And People Can Relate So Hard

Twitter User Shares Story About Nosy Relatives And People Can Relate So Hard

Twitter user wrote about how a relative is completely obsessed with her daughter's weight and keeps asking why she is so skinny.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 17:08 IST

International

Twitter User Shares Story About Nosy Relatives. (Image: Canva)
Twitter User Shares Story About Nosy Relatives. (Image: Canva)

Sometimes relatives can be extremely nosy. Remember that aunty on a wedding who keeps asking you about your weight? Or that uncle who constantly keeps asking you about your career goals? Well, seems like we all have had such instances. Elaborating on the same, Twitter her Georgia Mae Morrison shared an instance. She wrote about how a relative is completely obsessed with her daughter’s weight and keeps asking why she is so skinny. However, taking a stand for their daughter, her husband this time firmly told her she’d have to leave if she made another comment.

The woman, completely in awe of her husband, wrote, “I would’ve married him again right there if I could." The tweet has now gone viral. Have a look:

Advertisement

The tweet reminded many people of their own encounters. “Christmas is always so tough with this, a family member of mine told me multiple times I eat too much / I’ll see it on my hips etc etc. your husband is amazing! I’m sorry someone made these comments," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “At a family gathering, a similar issue came up. My response, “is now the time where we all get to be critical of other’s appearance?" Silence followed by a new topic."

RELATED NEWS

One Twitter user wrote, “My Mum allowed her friends to berate me at the dinner table for having a naturally thin physique I genetically inherited from her, and it hurt. Well done to you both!"

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Many people also praiser her husband for standing up. One Twitter user wrote, “Well done to your husband. A relative did this to my daughter at a family gathering but she didn’t tell me until after the event. Lucky her sister was with her and said her bit about it."

Another person wrote, “Kudos to your husband. These comments have lasting effects. As an adult, I asked my MD dad to not comment about my weight again. Several months later: I know you said never to say anything, but you look really good. Huge props to your husband."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 17:08 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 17:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sonnalli Seygall Heats Things Up In Hot Cutout Pink Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Is A Sight To Behold In White Bodysuit In Sunkissed Photos, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures