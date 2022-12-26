Twitter User 'Threatens' Elon Musk Over View Count Feature With Terrible Portraits of Him

Elon Musk’s view count feature for tweets didn’t make Twitter users particularly happy, who variously termed it everything from “useless" to “embarrassing". An “artist" on Twitter has found a shockingly non-violent way of protesting the new feature and arguably a pretty potent one. Ana Mostarac has been asking Musk to withdraw the view count feature by “threatening" to release terrible portraits of him. “Get rid of the view count feature @elonmusk or I will pick up the pencil again," Ana tweeted, alongside an objectively terrible sketch of the billionaire.

There was no response to her original tweet, so Ana drew two more warped sketches of Musk. One was of Musk from his viral yacht photos. “With peace and love, get rid of it," she urged the Twitter boss again.

“This is a threat," wrote one Twitter user. “The pencil is mightier than the sword," quipped another. “The greatest form of protesting I have seen," said another user. “This is the most non violent way of expressing anger I have seen," read another tweet.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Musk wrote in a tweet announcing the feature. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

