Twitter’s latest round of layoffs claimed Esther Crawford, an employee who had last year gone viral after sleeping in office and advocating for ‘sleeping where you work’ when the new Twitter under Elon Musk was drawing widespread criticism. “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork," Esther Crawford had tweeted back then.

Crawford was the one who had given Elon Musk the idea of implementing Twitter’s blue subscription policy. She led various projects, including the company’s Blue and Next payments platforms, along with Verification Subscriptions. After being fired, however, Crawford is still advocating for what she terms “hard work".

“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos," she wrote in a tweet.

What has changed seems to be her attitude towards sleeping bags. A meme shared by her has been going viral.

People wished Crawford appreciated Crawford’s ability to deal with the situation with humour and wished her all the best in getting a new job.

