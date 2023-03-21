The tradition of women taking their husbands’ last names after marriage is a common practice. It is typically seen as a symbol of a couple’s commitment to each other and the formation of a new family unit. However, a recent Twitter post has sparked a debate on this tradition, particularly in the context of women doctors. The post questions the practice of women doctors taking their husbands’ surnames after investing so much time and effort in their medical studies, only to be addressed by someone else’s identity. This sparked a discussion on social media, with users expressing a range of opinions on the matter.

Twitter user, @psychedamygdala, recently ignited an online discussion where she wrote, “Women doctors taking up their husband’s last names after marriage will always be wild to me. Because how did you go through more than decade of hell that is medicine and want to be addressed by somebody else’s name. Could never be me." The post received mixed reactions, with some users agreeing with the sentiment and expressing their own opinions on the matter.

One user commented “Even if one hasn’t spent a decade on medical studies, one has spent one’s life with that identity, so changing it will always remain strange to me", while another remarked, “I’d want to credit my father who raised me, paid for my education and did so much more."

One user even pointed out the practical difficulties of changing one’s name, such as updating all necessary documents and wrote, “I think some people might not have the issue of being addressed by somebody’s name but I think the BIGGEST problem with changing the name is that you have to literally give applications for changing it in all your medical documents/ degree/ licence etc which is a bigger fatigue!".

On the other hand, some users disagreed with the opinion and argued that changing one’s last name would not affect their capabilities or knowledge as a doctor as one of them cited this reason and added “I personally don’t think it might be uncomfortable by the actual doctors who changed their name after marriage". “It will still be you. The doctor in you will not change na..," exclaimed another user.

Furthermore, some users shared their personal experiences of adopting their husbands’ last names and how it had benefitted them as a doctor while others emphasised that women should be given the freedom to choose whether or not to change their names after marriage.

The conversation sheds light on the intricate and diverse aspects of the matter. It underscores the fact that the decision of changing one’s last name after marriage is subjective and depends on an individual’s preferences and circumstances.

