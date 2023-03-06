A Twitter user is urging you to either use leaves instead of underwear or make your own underwear with used clothes or newspaper. An account going by- umm- ‘Eternal fool’ has made an expansive thread on why one shouldn’t buy underwear and it’s resonating with many on Twitter. The argument is that by not buying underwear, you could actually end up saving lakhs of rupees.

Is the math ‘mathing’? We’re not sure. The Twitter user argues against underwear while also giving out some financial advice. Use it at your own risk.

That’s some big brain energy right there. Twitter agrees.

Undies or no-undies- what’s it going to be for you in light of this ‘eye-opening’ thread?

