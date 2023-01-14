Two Pakistani Teenage Girls Run Away to Meet BTS, Found by Police 1200 km From Home

K-pop band BTS’ fans, known as ARMYs, are known for being passionately supportive of their idols. The seven-member band- comprising Jin, Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook- enjoy massive fan following worldwide. However, it took an extreme turn when two teenage girls from Pakistan ran away from home after planning to travel to South Korea to meet BTS. The two girls from Korangi in Karachi are aged 13 and 14 respectively. While searching their homes, the police found a diary mentioning train timetables, as per a CNN report.

The two teenagers were planning to run away with another friend, who was interviewed by the police, said Abraiz Ali Abbasi, a senior police superintendent. After going all out to track them, the police found out that the two girls were in police custody in Lahore, reportedly 1200 km from their home. They had travelled there by train.

Arrangements for the girls’ return to their homes was made in coordination by police teams of the two cities. While Abbasi urged for parents to monitor screen time, culture journalist Rabia Mehmood told CNN that there should be safe spaces for young ‘stans’ to engage in their hobbies as well as with each other, which would prevent them from taking such extreme steps.

Every physically fit South Korean male has to serve a minimum of 18 months in the military. The drafting begins when they turn 18, and can be pushed off till they turn 28. BTS were granted permission to postpone it till the age of 30. Band member Jin, however, initiated the process at the age of 28. The South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly granted BTS members permission to perform in events designated for national interest during their period of service.

Global award-winning athletes and classical musicians recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism are granted permission to replace the military duty with alternative services in South Korea.

Jin had earlier said that the band had entrusted all decisions regarding enlistment to HYBE, their management agency. He also explained that, as stated by BTS members previously, they would be happy to respond to the “call of duty when the nation calls them".

