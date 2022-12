Two Teenagers Try to Film 114-kmph Bike Ride in Chennai, Lose Lives in Crash

Two teenage boys in Chennai lost their lives after striking the road median near Taramani in an effort to escape colliding with a van while riding a motorbike at 114 km/h. The teens’ fatal crash was also caught on a little camera they had fixed to their helmet in order to record a video of their fast ride. On December 1, the video went viral on social media. The deceased teens were identified as 17-year-old Hari and 19-year-old Praveen of Taramani who went for a ride on a nearby 100-foot road on November 29.

According to the police, the teens intended to go for a ride towards OMR and capture the experience on camera. Apparently, the fatal crash happened just 21 seconds after the youngsters began their ride and the remaining portion of the video displays people congregating nearby, requesting an ambulance, and the arrival of the police. “While Hari finished his Class 12 and was waiting to get admitted to college, Praveen was in his first year of college. They were riding a sports motorcycle with a top speed of 130 kmph," the police said.

Further investigations claimed that a few months ago, Praveen’s parents purchased a bike for him and the 19-year-old did not have a two-wheeler driving license. Hari rode pillion while Praveen rode the motorbike. They began recording the video at 18 kmph. By the time they arrived at Taramani’s overhead railway track, the bike reached 114 kmph. A mini van travelling in the opposite direction executed a U-turn through the gap in the road median at that precise moment.

Praveen hit the median hard while attempting to avoid colliding with the van, which caused both occupants to be launched from the moving vehicle, according to a senior official. Additionally, police said, citing eyewitnesses, that the camera and the helmet both came off during the accident and fell apart.

When the teens were rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead. A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

