Have you heard about the unusual love quadrangle that unfolded in Bihar’s Khagaria district? The story involves two couples who found themselves entangled in a perplexing situation where the wives fell in love with each other’s husbands and went on to marry them. The strange series of events, filled with unforeseen twists and turns, has left many people puzzled.

According to reports, Ruby Devi, a resident of Pasraha village, has been married to Neeraj Kumar Singh since 2009, and the couple has four children together. However, their peaceful life took an unexpected turn when Ruby began to have feelings for Mukesh Kumar Singh, a man from her village who was also married to a woman named Ruby Devi. Eventually, Ruby (Neeraj’s wife) and Mukesh eloped, taking Ruby’s two sons and daughter with them, and then got married to each other in February 2022.

The events that unfolded after Ruby (who was married to Neeraj) eloped with Mukesh in February last year remain shrouded in mystery. Some reports suggest that Neeraj was infuriated by the extramarital affair and filed a kidnapping case against Mukesh. He also convened a village Panchayat to address the issue, but Mukesh did not abide by their decision and left. According to an ETV Bharat report, Neeraj sought revenge by having an affair with Mukesh’s first wife.

However, other reports suggest that Neeraj somehow managed to get in touch with Mukesh’s first wife, Ruby Devi, and the two began conversing regularly. Eventually, they fell in love and on February 11, exactly a year after their spouses had left them, they fled their homes together. On February 18, they got married in a court.

The alleged love quadrangle eventually ended after the two families moved to different towns in Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj is reported to be employed at Tata company, while Mukesh works as a daily wage labourer. In a heartening turn of events, Neeraj has also adopted both of Mukesh’s children.

