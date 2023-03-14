A lot of interesting cases come forth in the court of law from time to time. Be it funny burglary stories or bizarre family disputes, several cases often get settled right outside the court. One such unique case has come forth from Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), where two women, wives to the same husband, divided his time every week into two halves and decided to keep him for three days each. The wives were so understanding that they even gave Sunday to the man to let him have some personal space.

Counsellor Harish Dewan informed News18 Hindi that 28-year-old Seema was married to an engineer working in Gurugram, Haryana in 2018. For two years, the couple lived together and they even had a son. In 2020, when Corona hit and the government announced a lockdown, the husband decided to drop Seema to Gwalior, which was her hometown. After that, he did not pick Seema up again for a long time.

During their long-distance marriage, the husband had an affair with one of his office colleagues. They grew closer with time and started living together during the lockdown. Their bond of love grew so strong that the husband decided to marry his colleague too. He even has a daughter with his second wife.

When Seema got to know about the second marriage, she immediately headed to Gurugram to understand the whole scenario. She got into a huge argument with her husband, and she came back to Gwalior. She then decided to file a case in the family court to seek monetary support from him for her son’s upbringing.

When the husband got to know about the case, he and Seema had a lot of back and forth going on. They even had lots of counselling sessions, where the husband explained to Seema that she wouldn’t be able to get a substantial amount in the name of child support and this will affect their son’s future. Harish talked to the husband on a call himself and then explained the whole scenario to Seema. After this, the husband and Seema were called to the family court together where Seema came to a compromise that usually only happens in the movies.

The settlement entailed that the husband will have to divide the week into three segments. The two equal segments were each to be devoted to the wives. This meant that three days of the week he would tend to Seema and their son, and the next three days he would tend to his second wife and their daughter. Separate flats were also given to both the wives in Gurugram itself so that he can live with both of them peacefully.

