'Typical Dad': Pooja Vastrakar’s Father Wants His Daughter to Invest WPL’s Rs 1.9 Crore in FD

No matter how much we grow up, we will always stay kids for our parents. Especially, to our desi parents! The same is the case with Indian cricketer Pooja Vastrakar. She is an Indian cricketer who currently plays for Madhya Pradesh and India. Being an all-rounder, she plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and right-handed batter. A tweet which is currently going viral shows how her father once said that she wastes a lot of money and he wants her to invest all of her money in a Fixed deposit.

The tweet, uploaded by user Mufaddal Vohra has caught many eyeballs and become viral.

“Pooja Vastrakar’s father said, “Pooja wastes alot of money. I want her to invest all the money of WPL (1.9cr) in a Fixed Deposit," read the tweet. He made this revealtion while speaking to the Indian Express. Have a look at the tweet:

Having garnered over 153K views. The tweet is now viral and has tons of responses. “I think parents should let the players concentrate on developing their game not on money," wrote a Twitter user.

Many were able to relate with this and how Indian parents would always be this typical. There were people who also

shared memes. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar remains among the top buys. She was sold for Rs 1.9 crore at the WPL. A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. 448 players have made it to the final list. Out of these, that will go under the hammer, 269 are from India, 179 are overseas players including 19 from associate nations. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz are the five franchises. For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.). Capped players had the option of choosing their base prices at these brackets – Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. Uncapped players have their base prices at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

