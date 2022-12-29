Home » BUZZ » Uber to Mars? Ashneer Grover Makes Twitter Poll to Troll Cab-Hailing Company

Uber to Mars? Ashneer Grover Makes Twitter Poll to Troll Cab-Hailing Company

Ashneer Grover trolled Uber after the company claimed that its cabs covered 4.5 billion km, the distance between Mars and Neptune, in 2022.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 15:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Ashneer Grover trolled Uber on Twitter. (Credits: Instagram/@ashneergrover)
Ashneer Grover trolled Uber on Twitter. (Credits: Instagram/@ashneergrover)

Ashneer Grover, former CEO of BharatPe and judge on the first season of Shark Tank India, is mincing no words in hitting out at Uber on his socials. Uber claimed that their cabs had driven 4.5 billion km, the distance between Mars and Neptune, this year, as per a Moneycontrol report. Grover made a Twitter poll to mock the claim, writing, “As per Uber, they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge?" The options he gave were ‘Elon Musk SpaceX’, ‘Uber Bhaiya if not cancel’ and ‘koi airport hi pahucha do‘.

The third option emerged the winner with 41.6 per cent votes. A total of 10,454 people voted on Grover’s Twitter poll.

“Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," read an official statement from the company.

Grover had hit out at Uber India president Prabhjeet Singh when he had posted on LinkedIn about ‘how India Ubered in 2022’, claiming that Uber had travelled “4.5 billion km or the distance to the last planet on the solar system".

Singh’s post has since been deleted. Grover took to LinkedIn to address that as well. “Arre waah - 100 feedback comments aa gaye to Prabhjeet Singh (Uber India Country Manager) ne apni post hi delete kar di. Country Managers seem more keen to manage their own image than their business," he wrote.

That’s some serious “doglapanti" allegation Grover has levelled against Uber there.

December 29, 2022
last updated: December 29, 2022, 15:27 IST
