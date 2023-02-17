Home » BUZZ » Uday Chopra As YRF Spy Universe Villain? 'The Romantics' Viewers Have an Idea

Uday Chopra As YRF Spy Universe Villain? 'The Romantics' Viewers Have an Idea

After Uday Chopra's appearance in Netflix's 'The Romantics', Twitter is batting for the actor to be cast as a supervillain in the YRF Spy Universe.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Uday Chopra as YRF supervillain? Twitter is in. (Credits: Netflix via Twitter/@loveofcinemasf8)
While Uday Chopra is currently looking at acting as more of a hobby than as a career, people on Twitter beg to differ. In Netflix’s ‘The Romantics’, Aditya Chopra ended up unintentionally roasting Uday when he claimed that the nepotism debate does not hold water because they could not make a star out of the ‘Dhoom’ actor.

While he agreed that if one is “born into a film family" it will always be easier for them to get “an audition or a break," Aditya Chopra maintained that “it stops there." Referring to brother Uday Chopra’s “not very successful" acting career, Aditya said that it is the audience who decides who will be a star, irrespective of the person’s “privileged" or common background.

Now, though, Twitter wants to see Uday Chopra in a new avatar in YRF’s spy universe. While you might think of Uday only in context of his comedic roles in the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, a Twitter page/podcast ‘Love of Cinema’ has pitched casting him in the role of a supervillain.

“Uday Chopra as supervillain in YRF Spy Universe where his identity is concealed (a throwback to 70s spy movie villains). We only see a shrouded image. Every time he appears, he speaks with a different accent. Only thing we know: he was a streetracer once," read the tweet.

People are clearly sold on the idea. YRF powers that be, you listening?

