UFO? Bright Light Darts Across Skies of Rural Wisconsin, Raises Speculation of Mysterious Object

Have you seen UFOs in real life? However, if you’d stayed in the US state of Wisconsin then you could have! Yes, the onlookers of rural Wisconsin witnessed some strange lights shooting across the skies that stirred the speculation of the Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). The flash of lights dart across the dark, cloudy skies aroused the question of whether those illuminations were actually UFOs.

According to the Daily Mail, several pieces of footage from the sight were brought to light that made people speculate about the mysterious object. One video was from a lady in West Band, identified as Kimberly, who told the outlet that she was driving home with her husband on December 1 when she saw the glowing white object “swooping" several times in front of her car. “As we’re both leaning forward into the windshield, we start seeing these lights, similar to what I caught in the video. We just couldn’t wrap our heads around what we were seeing," stated Kimberly. They also observed that the lights had no sound which further led them to believe that it might be a UFO.

Meanwhile, another video was recorded by Ken, who was five miles apart from Kimberly’s location, when she captured the bright lights in the night sky even when the weather data showed no thunder or lightning in the region. On the next day, a man, Chris Nowak, was driving from Greenfield to West Allis when he noticed and recorded the “purplish-blue lights" along with the streaks of white lights. He said, “I’ve really never seen anything like it before…It was like a row of illumination through the clouds, and it would pulse through the sky incredibly quickly."

Advertisement

However, it has not been confirmed if the lights were a part of some UFO. Ben Hansen, the former FBI agent, investigated the videos posted by several people. “It’s interesting to note that the majority of worldwide UFO sightings are now reported as ‘light anomalies’ and not traditional shapes such as disks, cylinders, or triangles that normally come to mind," he exclaimed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here