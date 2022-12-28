Ugandan Man, Who Fathered 102 Kids With 12 Wives, Finally Says Enough; Know Why

The father of 102 kids says he is done having children because of the rising cost of living. Musa Hasahya from Lusaka in Uganda where polygamy is permitted has now ordered his wives of child-bearing age to take contraceptive pills, reported The Sun. The 67-year-old man shared that he can’t tolerate bearing any more children because of the limited resources. Musa is a farmer, who claimed that his salary doesn’t stretch anymore.

The family lives together on a compound with a 12-bedroom house in Lusaka, Uganda, as it is easy for him to monitor his wives and also stop them from eloping with other men in the village. Musa shared that he can tell his 102 children apart but struggles to identify each of his 568 grandchildren.

Advertisement

He first married his wife Hanifa back in 1921 when he was just 16. After their marriage, he dropped out of school and for two years they welcomed their daughter. At that time, Musa was a well-respected member of the community as a businessman and village chairman.

He said that because he was able to earn something, he decided to expand his family by marrying more women. “I ensured that hoes are provided for each of them to till the land and produce food enough to support the family since the soils are fertile," he added.

After years of having children and marriages, he is now seeking government assistance as he is struggling to fund the education of all his children. He mentioned that his income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family has become bigger and bigger.

His youngest wife, Zulaika, who is the mother of 11 children, shared that she has seen a bad financial situation and is now taking birth control pills. Musa’s youngest is six years old and the oldest is 51, about 20 years elder than Zulaika. He can no longer work because of ill health and two of his wives have left him because of the financial pressures.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here