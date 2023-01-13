UK Driver Stops Bus in the Middle of Road to Buy Chicken, Internet Says ‘Nothing Wrong Here’

The internet is filled with funny videos that lift our moods and excite us during our free time. From a child winning hearts with her sweet dance to a dog behaving and standing like a human, there is no dearth of hilarious clips on social media. Now, a video of a driver in United Kingdom stopping his bus in the middle of the road to buy chicken has gone viral. But this unusual instance made IG users side with the driver rather than make fun of his actions.

In the video, one could find the bus driver stopping a bus midway to step down and grab some chicken. The passengers on the bus waited as their driver dashed out of the vehicle to get chicken from a nearby shop. He sprinted back to the bus parked on the side of the road as a woman sitting in the opposite car captured the video. The text inside the clip that surfaced online read, “Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on the bus to go to the chicken shop," It also had the laughing emojis inserted at the end.

However, the viral video didn’t attract the expected hilarity as netizens felt bad for the worker who had to go out of his way to have food while ensuring that he doesn’t trouble the passengers. “Yep. Because he’s probably got a 40 min break at a garage that has no canteen facilities and this is his only chance in 10 hours to eat," supported a user while another one exclaimed, “I see nothing wrong here. Man’s gotta eat."

Some even highlighted that recording him could come with consequences for the driver as responsible authorities would want to take action against him. “Bus Drivers are humans. The way we need food and water to survive, Bus Drivers need the same. Some people need to stop recording things that are normal, who knows now because of that video, the driver may lose his job?" remarked an Instagrammer.

Earlier, a Delhi driver stopped a bus in the middle of the road to have tea while creating a massive traffic jam near the stall in Kamla Nagar Market. The viral video grabbed mixed reactions on social media.

