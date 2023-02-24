The Guinness World Record for the ‘heaviest sunflower head’ has been created by the Fortey family in Cwmbran, Wales. The giant sunflower head, which weighs 6.44 kg, came as a massive surprise for Kevin Fortey, a 44-year-old man who planted it with the help of his son Jamie, mother Marjorie, and brother Gareth. It took about 20 weeks for the gigantic flower to grow - it was planted in late May and harvested in October. Such was the hefty growth that had to be taken out to their local post office for the weighing process.

Kevin Fortey confirms that the sunflower was the biggest in the lot of their 2022 harvest. It reportedly reached a height of 3.35 meters (approximately 11 feet). “I was shocked by the weight of this monster flower," said Kevin. Notably, the sunflower bloomed from the seed of a line that is owned by the Fortey family, who claim it to be a century old. The family has named it the ‘Fortey Gaint Sunflower.’ While explaining the planting process to GWR, Kevin asserted that growing plants requires dedication, commitment, along with skills. He specified how the heaviest-headed sunflower had to be cultivated with great care.

Advertisement

According to him, its heaviness called for a proper structure for the flower to bare its own weight. “Growing any plant takes time, dedication, commitment, experience, and skill. The heavier-headed sunflower plants need a better-planned structure to grow up as the sheer weight of the heads couldn’t be grown without some form of support," Kevin continued. Reportedly, the record-winning flower was bred on the family’s farm in Suffolk and then brought to Wales. Take a look at the massive flower here:

Advertisement

The footage of the heaviest-headed sunflower has left many internet users surprised. A user said, “It’s bigger than his face," another asked, “Why he had to cut it off?" One more joined, “Holy Jesus, it is huge." Meanwhile, a user praised the family’s effort, “Just amazing! Well done!"

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that the family has earned a Guinness World Record. This was their eighth title, of which they still hold four of them including the largest sunflower leaf, heaviest beetroot, tallest potato plant, and the latest heaviest sunflower head.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here