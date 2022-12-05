UK Food Delivery App Fights Cannabis Dealer For Imitating Their Branding

Food delivery company, Deliveroo is taking legal action against a cannabis dealer in the United Kingdom called ‘Dispenseroo’ for imitating their branding. Deliveroo believes its trademark might be being infringed and that the Deliveroo logo has also tried to copy their logo, which is now being displayed on London’s tube trains with unauthorised advertisements.

According to Ladbible, the founder of the UK’s ‘biggest’ online weed dispensary has claimed that they have figured out a way to deliver THC buds, pre-rolls, hash and edibles to customers.

The brand leader, who has taken the pseudonym ‘S’, has also claimed that they make sales worth £25 thousand (about ₹25 lakh) every day, and with their website, aims to campaign for the legalisation of weed in the UK.

Earlier this week, ‘Dispenseroo’ was informed it may need to give up its domain name. A Deliveroo spokesperson said that the food delivery company had filed a complaint to request the transfer of the ‘Dispenseroo’ domain names to Deliveroo, reported Vice. They had also asked the cannabis business to stop them using their brand name in order to protect Deliveroo’s trademarks and brand. The spokesperson added, “Given the obvious and substantive mimicking of our brand, we have lodged a complaint with Dispenseroo’s website registrar and the World Intellectual Property Organisation."

Talking about the legal action taken towards their business, ‘S’ responded, “We strongly feel that Deliveroo’s hostile claims to this name, which they derive off the word ‘kangaroo,’ is laughable." ‘S’ also mentioned that they receive several messages from customers on a daily basis about how much they depend on ‘Dispenseroo’ and how much ease the cannabis company has brought to their life. He added, “Even against the legal adversities we already face with the archaic laws around cannabis in the UK, we have all come together around the beauties of bud to fight for a cause we strongly believe in. We believe our fight with Deliveroo is just another hurdle we must overcome."

The British food delivery company was founded by Will Shu when he moved to London in 2013. He noticed that while there were many great restaurants, only a few of them delivered food. So, he took it upon himself to bring the food from the best local restaurants delivered to people’s doorsteps.

Today, Deliveroo operates in 11 markets worldwide, in collaboration with thousands of restaurants and grocers, thousands of riders, and millions of consumers enjoying their services.

