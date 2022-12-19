UK Girl Spends Rs 2 Lakh On Uber Trip, Makes ‘Friend For Life’ In Driver

A lot of people have a penchant for long drives and like nothing better than a road trip with enjoyable company. However, the story behind UK-based Imogen Nicholson’s 7-hour journey is somewhat different. The 19-year-old was compelled to take an Uber to travel from London to Durham, a considerable distance of 270 miles when all trains were cancelled due to a strike.

According to a report by The Sun, Imogen’s grandfather, who resides in Durham, was not in the best of health, and she wanted to go see him for his 81st birthday. Her next best option to see him was taking a bus, but she was travelling with a pet rabbit, which would not be allowed on the bus. Hence, she was left with the option of hiring an Uber cab, although she was aware of the huge fare that would come with it.

“When I learned that my train home might be cancelled, I was horrified. I adore my granddad dearly; he is unquestionably one of my family’s closest and dearest members. This is why I was devastated to learn I wouldn’t be able to celebrate his birthday with him. I just knew that I would pay a fortune for an Uber if necessary to get there," Imogen told The Sun.

The 7-hour-long journey from London to Durham cost her Rs 2 lakh, but she is not complaining because, in addition to being able to visit her granddad, she made a ‘friend for life’ in her cab driver. Imogen got chatty with the driver and befriended him by the time the trip ended.

She was unsure whether any driver would accept the trip when she booked it because of the distance, but her driver said, “I am definitely on the way," which the 19-year-old described as wonderful. He also bought some snacks for her along the way, which they shared.

Imogen shared her journey experience on TikTok, and people have loved every bit of it. She said that her grandad and other relatives were horrified when they knew she spent Rs 2 lakhs to get to them but was nevertheless glad that she could make it.

