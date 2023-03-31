UK Man Cooks Noodles In Potholes To Highlight The Problem

Humans have struggled for a long time with potholes. Since the advent of roads, potholes have been a constant problem for people around the world. It doesn’t matter if you stay in rural India or a posh city in the UK, you can never escape the pothole epidemic. A man in the UK got so sick of potholes that he started cooking pot noodles in them.

Mark Morell, who goes by the name Mr Pothole in the UK, decided to cook his lunch on the damaged roads to show how bad the holes are. He even teamed up with a noodle brand to urge the UK government to fix the roads. Metro UK reported Mark saying, “Since nothing fills a hole like a Pot Noodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK’s roads?"

This isn’t the first idea Mr Pothole came up with to spread awareness and make the government notice the problem of potholes in the country. He previously thought of floating rubber ducks and feeding potholes cake on their birthday, but both ideas were unsuccessful in creating an impact. This led to the man thinking of newer ways to bring the potholes issue to the spotlight.

The 2023 Spring Budget announced £200m (Rs 2,036.61 crore) for road repairs but recent surveys revealed that the actual cost required to tackle the issue is far beyond this. The estimated required cost turned out to be £14bn (Rs 1.44 lakh crore) for road maintenance in England and Wales, as per reports.

Morell decided to take action against the number of holes after he saw his hometown Brackley suffer from it. He remarked, “Potholes drive road users potty and me more than most. The pothole crisis across the UK is an increasingly serious issue and something I have been campaigning on for more than 10 years." He explained that during that period he had to use his noodle stunts to highlight the bad situation of roads and used various tactics like fishing rods, model submarines and others mentioned above.

